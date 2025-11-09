Beethoven’s Pastorale

× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

David Stewart Wiley leads principal trombonist Jay Crone in the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s debut of Nino Rota’s enchanting trombone concerto. This performance is beautifully complemented by Edvard Grieg’s cherished music from Ibsen’s Peer Gynt, encapsulating the heart of the Nordic soul. The program concludes with Beethoven’s timeless “Pastorale” Symphony, depicting serene brook scenes, joyful bird songs, and a dramatic storm—an exhilarating finale for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.

David Stewart Wiley, conductor | Jay Crone, trombone

Edvard Grieg: Suite No 1 Op. 46 from Peer Gynt

Suite No 1 Op. 46 from Peer Gynt Nino Rota: Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra (RSO Premiere)

Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra (RSO Premiere) Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major “Pastorale”

Doors - 1:30 p.m. | Show - 3:00 p.m.

Tickets:

Platinum: $12.00 - $61.00

Gold: $12.00 - $52.00

Silver: $12.00 - $40.00

Bronze: $12.00 - $34.00

Bronze +: $12.00 - $34.00

PURCHASE TICKETS