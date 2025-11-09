Beethoven’s Pastorale
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
David Stewart Wiley leads principal trombonist Jay Crone in the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s debut of Nino Rota’s enchanting trombone concerto. This performance is beautifully complemented by Edvard Grieg’s cherished music from Ibsen’s Peer Gynt, encapsulating the heart of the Nordic soul. The program concludes with Beethoven’s timeless “Pastorale” Symphony, depicting serene brook scenes, joyful bird songs, and a dramatic storm—an exhilarating finale for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.
David Stewart Wiley, conductor | Jay Crone, trombone
- Edvard Grieg: Suite No 1 Op. 46 from Peer Gynt
- Nino Rota: Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra (RSO Premiere)
- Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major “Pastorale”
Doors - 1:30 p.m. | Show - 3:00 p.m.
Tickets:
- Platinum: $12.00 - $61.00
- Gold: $12.00 - $52.00
- Silver: $12.00 - $40.00
- Bronze: $12.00 - $34.00
- Bronze +: $12.00 - $34.00