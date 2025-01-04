Beginner Crochet: Your Favorite Hook Up in 2025!

× Expand PLAY Roanoke Facebook Event Covers - 14 Beginner Crochet with Quirky Crochet Jan 2025

Crochet your first scarf with pockets! The Hand Haven Pocket Scarf is an easy, enjoyable project that’s perfect for beginners this New Year. In this 4-session workshop, we’ll guide you through creating the Hand Haven Pocket Scarf. Bring three skeins of chunky yarn and the hook size recommended on the yarn label. Quirky Crochet provides scissors, stitch markers, and raffles!