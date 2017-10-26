bell hooks in Conversation with Beverly Guy-Sheftall

hooks is a feminist author, cultural critic, public intellectual, and social justice activist. From Ain't I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism to Writing Beyond Race: Living Theory and Practice. hooks has published nearly 40 books, including five for children.

Guy-Sheftall is a pioneer of black feminism. She is the Anna Julia Cooper professor of women's studies and English and chair of Women's Research and Resource Center/Comparative Women's Studies at Spelman College.

Funding provided by Alvord M Beardslee Fund, Baylies Willey Fund, the Beanstalks Fund, Darci Ellis Godhard Fund for Social Justice, IMPACT Fund, The Secular Society, Sowell Fund, gender and women's studies, English and creative writing, and the chaplain's office.