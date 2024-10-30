Bella's Bartok Hallowed Eve

× Expand Grandin Theatre

Wed 10/30 | 6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime | Location: Main Theatre

Release Date: October 30, 2024

General Admission: $24 + tax Advance, $27 + tax Day of Show

Join us for a sultry and spooky HALLOWED EVE, Live at the Grandin Theatre! Apocalypse WOW! has just been released, with the promise of shining light in the darkest depths of this cruel world, BUT O! the beauty of the people within it! It’s the juxtaposition of the inevitable — death, sadness, loss — with the will to rage against them that makes Bella’s Bartok’s latest offering so irresistible. Our rage doesn’t take the form of anger or bitterness. It’s the rage of stubbornly holding onto a moment of happiness even in the darkest moments. By the time the album ends, you will be cleansed, you'll be able to stare into the abyss of hopelessness and despair, and choose hope.

Spread that fire of joy unto others and take a little bit of us home with you, for your listening pleasure. The inevitable end may be rather nigh, but together, we have only just begun.