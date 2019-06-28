Benefit Concert: Songs in Bloom

× Expand Photos by Lisa Buser at Church of the Holy Communion Episcopal Church in Memphis, Tennessee; courtesy of the performers Soprano Marlayna Maynard and pianist Cara Ellen Modisett

Soprano Marlayna Maynard and pianist Cara Ellen Modisett will perform art song and arias by Haydn, Puccini, Mozart, Amy Beach and more. Thank you to series sponsor West Piano! Freewill offering will benefit the Roanoke Refugee Partnership ($10 donation suggested). Reception follows.

Soprano Marlayna Maynard performs frequently across the country and is in demand as a recitalist and pedagogue. She has appeared as a soloist with the Memphis Symphony, the Memphis Repertory Orchestra, the Balmoral Chamber Orchestra, the Huntington Symphony, and the Lexington Baroque Consort. As a chamber musician and recitalist, she has been a guest of the International Horn Symposium, the Ann Arbor Festival of Song, the Marshall University New Music Festival and the MUsic Alive series.

Dr. Maynard’s recent opera roles have included Madame Goldentrill in The Impresario (Blue Lake Opera), Sue in The Last Leaf by James Niblock (Blue Lake Opera), Frau Fluth in Die Lustigen Weiber von Windsor (University of Memphis), Donna Anna in Don Giovanni (Opera Breve), the Countess in Le nozze di Figaro (University of Memphis) and Pat the Bassoonist in Speed Dating Tonight! (University of Memphis). Dr. Maynard holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Memphis, a Master of Music degree from Bowling Green State University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marshall University.

Dr. Maynard is a voice instructor at Radford University in Virginia where she serves as Director of Vocal Studies. In the summers, she teaches at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in Twin Lake, MI. Previous teaching appointments have included the University of Memphis, Marshall University, Morehead State University and Bowling Green State University. She is originally from the small rural community of Dunlow, W.Va.

Cara Ellen Modisett is staff collaborative pianist at Radford University. She serves as music director of St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church and director of communications for St. John’s Episcopal Church, both in Roanoke. She has appeared as a chamber musician in venues including the Manhattan School of Music, the U.S. Army Band’s Brucker Hall, the University of Memphis, the Chamber Music Society of Charleston (W.Va.), the Black Hills Chamber Music Society (S.D.), Augustana University, the University of Richmond and Kalamazoo College. Her musical theater work includes productions at Mill Mountain Theater, Washington & Lee University and Roanoke Children’s Theater. In addition to a B.M. in piano performance from the James Madison University School of Music, she holds a B.A. in English and an M.F.A. in creative nonfiction and has taught English at Ferrum College and Community High School of Arts and Academics. For more than a decade, she was a reporter/producer, classical announcer and concert organizer for WVTF public radio. She is a postulant for holy orders (priesthood) in the Episcopal Church and will head to Virginia Theological Seminary in fall 2019 to pursue a master in divinity.