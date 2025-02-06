"Beowulf: The Epic in Performance"

Blacksburg Presbyterian Church 701 Church Street Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia 24060

Vocalist, harpist, and medievalist Benjamin Bagby delivers a gripping solo spoken performance of the famed poem Beowulf. Experience this epic tale in the most epic way — reverberating through the chapel of the Blacksburg Presbyterian Church. 

While now familiar as a written work, Beowulf’s medieval audience would have known it through the performance of a scop, or bardic storyteller, as Bagby portrays here. Accompanying himself on the Anglo-Saxon harp, Bagby uses the entire range of his voice to deliver this gripping tale in Old English, as it could have been experienced more than 1,000 years ago.

