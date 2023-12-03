× Expand Berglund Center Bert Kreischer

Ticket Prices: $39.75, $59.75, $79.75, $99.75

Parking: $10.00

“A rare and incredible talent” (Interrobang) whose “success isn’t a surprise” (Variety), Bert Kreischer has become an award-winning entertainment juggernaut and a master of virtually every medium he tackles: standup comedy, TV, podcasts, a memoir and album, and soon his first feature film. He was Pollstar’s #1 2020 standup touring artist in the midst of a global pandemic, selling out arenas and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and earning Pollstar’s Damn The Torpedoes: 2020-2021 Touring Artist award. Followed soon after by Variety’s 2021 Creative Impact in Comedy award.

Bert has revolutionized live comedy performances with 2020’s Hot Summer Nights tour of drive-ins and this year’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival that took Kreischer and his favorite comedians to such open-air venues as minor league baseball parks, a racetrack and amphitheater. He boasts two of the most-popular comedy podcasts in the world, “Bertcast” and ”2 Bears 1 Cave” (with Tom Segura), stars in his own Netflix show “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer,” and hosts the wildly-successful “The Go Big Show” on TBS alongside celebrity judges T-Pain, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, and Cody Rhodes, now heading into its third season. Three of his four comedy specials are currently streaming on Netflix, “The Machine,” “Secret Time” and “Hey Big Boy.” And he stars in, wrote, and produced his upcoming movie, also “The Machine,” co-starring Mark Hamill of “Star Wars” fame.

A master humorous storyteller in a long and proud tradition that stretches back to legends like Mark Twain and Will Rogers, Bert is making his mark on modern culture with frank, no-holds-barred humor that tackles family and fatherhood, current events, his personal adventures, daily routines and legendary party-hearty ways, and much else that strikes his inspired fancy. And all the while, he continues to be innovative and imaginative as well as riotously hilarious.