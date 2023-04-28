Best of Broadway: Concert

× Expand Courtesy of Mill Mountain Theatre Best of Broadway at Mill Mountain Theatre

A 90-minute concert featuring some of your favorite and most well-known Broadway Hits. From Rodgers and Hammerstein to Lin Manuel Miranda, Best of Broadway covers decades of ballads and bops sung by some of your favorite MMT alums and Staff with guest appearances from local children. Best of Broadway will have you clapping your hands and stomping your feet to the beat!