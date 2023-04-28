× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre

Experience the best of Broadway right here in your hometown! We've got two nights of non-stop entertainment from some of your favorite MMT alumni. Get your tickets now!

Concert, Family, Musical, Special Event | April 28 – April 29

A 90-minute concert featuring some of your favorite and most well-known Broadway Hits. From Rodgers and Hammerstein to Lin Manuel Miranda, Best of Broadway covers decades of ballads and bops sung by some of your favorite MMT alums and Staff with guest appearances from local children. Best of Broadway will have you clapping your hands and stomping your feet to the beat!