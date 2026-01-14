Beyond Entertainment: When Theatre Make You Think

× Expand Patrick McNeil Beyond Entertainment: When theatre makes you think - General Promo Beyond Entertainment: When theatre makes you think

Exit, Pursued By A Bear – downtown Roanoke’s community theater - presents its second annual staged reading event, with three plays presented January 23-25. The lineup for Beyond Entertainment: When Theatre Makes You Think includes The Nether on Friday, January 23 at 7pm (for mature audiences), The Children’s Hour on January 24 at 7pm, and Enemy of the People on January 25 at 2pm. Each of the three staged readings will be followed by a talk back session. Ticket includes coffee and desert during talkback.