Beyond Victorian: Women’s Fashion from 1880-1915

× Expand TMA Marketing Historical fashion lined up in a row

Love fashion? Love history? Just love art and all things beautiful?

Join fashion historian Ashley Webb, owner of bustle textiles, on a journey through the societal changes of women’s fashion between 1880-1915. In addition to highlighting iconic silhouettes of the period, this lecture and gallery talk explores the extant examples on display from Ashley’s collection, placing them in the context of Art Nouveau and the life and times of artist Alphonse Mucha, whose work is currently on view in Eternally New: The Art Nouveau World of Alphonse Mucha.

Free and welcoming to all, but registration is highly encouraged to reserve your seat. Please note that admission to Eternally New is separate.

About bustle:

bustle is an amalgamation of several different antique and vintage costume avenues.

Ashley Webb, owner of bustle, has an intense love and curiosity for historic fashion, and started collecting period pieces in 2017. She now has a study collection of over 100 costumes, and plans to create temporary traveling exhibits for small museums at an affordable price from this core collection.

The bustle shop is authentic antique and vintage dresses and accessories born out of Ashley’s collecting.

About Eternally New: The Art Nouveau World of Alphonse Mucha

The Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present the work of Alphonse Mucha, the groundbreaking artist who originated Art Nouveau, in the new special ticketed exhibition Eternally New: The Art Nouveau World of Alphonse Mucha.

The exhibition features nearly 50 original posters, books, lithographs, sculptures, and other decorative items on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, with additional period pieces from other regional collections, including a penny-farthing bicycle, couture dresses, and jewelry.

Art Nouveau, or “new art,” is an international style of art and architecture that exploded in Paris at the turn of the 20th-century as Czech-born Mucha rose to prominence. His work came to define the look of the fin-de-siècle: soft pastels, sinuous floral patterns, and elegant yet bohemian women such as the internationally renowned French actress Sarah Bernhardt – in short, the essence of Belle Époque.