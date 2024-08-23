Big Kahuna 2024

× Expand Tudor House

The Annual Big Kahuna is a fun, community event that serves as the primary fundraiser for Tudor House and our Louis Tudor Memorial Scholarship. This 2-day event takes place at Hunting Hills Country Club and is open to everyone to register, volunteer, or observe.

The Big Kahuna has won ”BEST LOCAL CHARITY EVENT” in the Roanoker’s Best of 2023 and 2024 Issues!

REGISTRATION IS CLOSED FOR THIS YEARS EVENT!

GOLF TOURNAMENT | August 23

Check-In: 10:15 am

10:15 am Lunch: 11:00 am

11:00 am Shotgun Start: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Join us in a Captain’s Choice 18-hole Golf Tournament. You’re welcome to sign up as a team of four, doubles, or singles!

SWIM MEET | August 24

Check-In: 7:45 am

7:45 am Starts: 8:00 am

8:00 am Join us for a FUN swim meet full of silly races, relays, conga lines and dance parties! You can swim up to 3 events!

CORNHOLE | August 24

Check-In: 8:45 am

8:45 am Starts: 9:00 am

9:00 am Join us poolside for 4 rounds of cornhole until we crown a Grand Champion Winner!

VOLUNTEER

Not only do we love participants but we love volunteers. You can volunteer for any portion of our event. From golf games to timing for our swim meet, it’s all a good time!