Big Lick Brewing & Jump Into Mystery, 5/19/19, 2:00 PM

Big Lick Brewing Company and Jump Into Mystery present an interactive murder mystery event and live action clue game on Sunday, May 19th 2019 from 2 pm – 5 pm! You get to play a role by interacting with other characters and try to figure out who dunnit! Our last event with Step Into Mystery sold out very quickly, so make sure to purchase your tickets early! Space is limited to only 50 people, so buy your tickets and reserve your spot before this one sells out! The cost of this event is $36 per person (plus a small convenience fee from Eventbrite) and includes your first beer. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in no later than 1:30 pm. Food will also be available to order from Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje and Beamer’s 25 restaurants. We hope to see you there! PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-lick-murder-mystery-tickets-60205875394?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR2PxjsFKiYe6GVSIu3NQubqsE4U5oHKlJyyCilf_xCrDeJ28pNZqEQphVc