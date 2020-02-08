The Big Lick Comic Con returns in 2020! Featuring comics, celebrity guests and over 120 exhibitors featuring collectors, creators, artists, gaming, cosplay, food trucks, day specific entertainment, and more plus new pre & post party activities and so much more to be announced!

Celebrity guests: Jason David Frank and James Marsters

Saturday: 11:00am - 6:00pm (Weekend Pass Entry at 10:00am)

Sunday: 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Berglund Special Events Center