Big Lick Comic Con
Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Ticket Prices: Saturday - $17, Sunday - $16, Weekend Pass - $25
Saturday - 10am-6pm, 10am for Weekend Pass, 11am for General Admission
Sunday - 11am-5pm, no early entry
Kids 12 and under with paying customer are FREE
Virginia's biggest celebration of comics, pop culture, toys and gaming returns to Roanoke, VA! Featuring a massive selection of exhibitors from comic vendors, artists, celebrity guests, creators, crafters, gaming enthusiasts, plus on site experiences live stage entertainment and more.
Proudly presented by Bank of Botetourt
Event website: www.biglickcomiccon.com and follow on Facebook for the most up to date information, www.facebook.com/biglickcomiccon