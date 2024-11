Big Lick Comic Con 2025

× Expand Berglund Center

EARLY BIRD TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Big Lick Comic Con – Roanoke returns February 1st and 2nd to the Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA.

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY, SEPT. 16TH AT 10AM EST FEATURING AN EARLY BIRD – 10% OFF ALL WEEKEND PASSES DISCOUNT AS OUR THANKS TO YOU!

Event Hours:

Saturday, Feb. 1st – 11am-6pm – doors open at 10am for Celebrator Weekend Pass Holders

Sunday, Feb. 2nd – 11am-5pm – no early entry