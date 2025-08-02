Big Lick Comic Con
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Get ready for an epic weekend of comics, creators, cosplay, celebrity guests, vendors, experiences, and more!
Event Times
- Saturday, August 2 - 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (10 a.m. entry for Celebrator Weekend Pass Holders)
- Sunday, August 3 - 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ticket Prices
BUY CELEBRATOR WEEKEND PASS -- $33.00
BUY WEEKEND PARKING -- $8.00
Saturday and Sunday single-day passes and parking on sale soon. Visit our website for updates.
Info
Comedy, Kids & Family