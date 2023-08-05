Big Lick Comic Con Summer Celebration

Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Aug 5-6

Ticket Prices: Saturday - $17, Sunday - $16, Weekend Pass - $25

Saturday - 10am-6pm, 10am for VIP, 11am for General Admission

Sunday - 11am-5pm, no early entry

-Saturday - $17.00

-Sunday - $16.00

Kids 12 and under with paying customer are FREE

Virginia's biggest celebration of comics, pop culture, toys and gaming returns to Roanoke, VA! Featuring a massive selection of exhibitors from comic vendors, artists, celebrity guests, creators, crafters, gaming enthusiasts, plus on site experiences live stage entertainment and more.  

Proudly presented by Bank of Botetourt

Event website: www.biglickcomiccon.com and follow on Facebook for the most up to date information, www.facebook.com/biglickcomiccon

Festivals & Fairs
853-2510
