SINGLE TICKETS AVAILABLE DAY OF SHOW!

Saturday - 10am-6pm, 10am for VIP, 11am for General Admission

Sunday - 12pm-5pm, no early entry

Admission:

-Saturday - $16.00

-Sunday - $16.00

Kids 10 and under are free

The Big Lick Comic Con is Virginia's best comic and pop culture celebration! Returning to Roanoke, VA Feb. 12-13th 2022 to the Berglund Center. Featuring a massive display of comic, toy, gaming and collectible vendors and exhibitors plus incredible artists, creators and more alongside amazing special guests including the legendary LeVar Burton and more to be announced!

Event website: www.biglickcomiccon.com and follow on Facebook for the most up to date information, www.facebook.com/biglickcomiccon