Big Lick Comic Con
to
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
SINGLE TICKETS AVAILABLE DAY OF SHOW!
Saturday - 10am-6pm, 10am for VIP, 11am for General Admission
Sunday - 11am-5pm, no early entry
Admission:
-Saturday - $16.00
-Sunday - $16.00
Kids 10 and under are free
Virginia's biggest celebration of comics, pop culture, toys and gaming returns to Roanoke, VA August 6-7th 2022! Featuring a massive selection of exhibitors from comic vendors, artists, celebrity guests, creators, crafters, gaming enthusiasts, plus on site experiences live stage entertainment and more. Big Lick Comic Con presents their biggest display of celebrity guests yet with appearances by movie, television and comic industry giants such as LeVar Burton and many more to be announced.
Proudly presented by Bank of Botetourt
Event website: www.biglickcomiccon.com and follow on Facebook for the most up to date information, www.facebook.com/biglickcomiccon