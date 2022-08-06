Big Lick Comic Con

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

SINGLE TICKETS AVAILABLE DAY OF SHOW!

Saturday - 10am-6pm, 10am for VIP, 11am for General Admission

Sunday - 11am-5pm, no early entry

Admission: 

-Saturday - $16.00

-Sunday - $16.00

Kids 10 and under are free

Virginia's biggest celebration of comics, pop culture, toys and gaming returns to Roanoke, VA August 6-7th 2022!  Featuring a massive selection of exhibitors from comic vendors, artists, celebrity guests, creators, crafters, gaming enthusiasts, plus on site experiences live stage entertainment and more.  Big Lick Comic Con presents their biggest display of celebrity guests yet with appearances by movie, television and comic industry giants such as LeVar Burton and many more to be announced.

Proudly presented by Bank of Botetourt

Event website: www.biglickcomiccon.com and follow on Facebook for the most up to date information, www.facebook.com/biglickcomiccon

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
