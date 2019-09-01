The fifth annual Big Lick Kid Fest! Presented by Physicians to Children to benefit CHIP of Roanoke Valley.

This one of a kind event for kids to benefit kids expands to the Salem Civic Center

Featuring outdoor interactive entertainment with games, petting zoo, rock walls, bounce houses, crafts, face-painting, music, treats, local vendors and more!

Plus official appearance by Curious George!

CHIP of Roanoke Valley will also be hosting their Tug for Tots fundraising campaign on site!

Presented by Physicians To Children.