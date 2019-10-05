The Big Lick Oktoberfest will fill the streets of Vinton, Virginia on Saturday, October 5th 2019 with some major fun for the entire family.

Oktoberfest is an important part of Bavarian culture, having been held since the year 1810 with many cities across the world hosting Oktoberfest celebrations that are modeled after the original Munich event.

This will be one of Big Lick Entertainment’s biggest single day events with traditional German-style food, music and of course, German-style beer.

“The Vinton Community has long been associated with offering a wide array of quality family friendly events, although the recent establishment of new events such as their recent Virginia Steak Festival and this exciting announcement of the Oktoberfest in Downtown Vinton in 2019, is a testament to the Community’s recent forward momentum and positive energy that the Town is experiencing”, stated Richard “Pete” Peters, Assistant Town Manager and Director of Economic Development. “The Town is extremely fortunate to work with great partners such as Big Lick Entertainment, who put these type of events together and provide our citizens and visitors with a great experience. People want to be associated with memorable experiences to celebrate with family and friends and next year’s Oktoberfest will be a new opportunity for folks of all ages to come together to experience one of the world’s most recognizable and longstanding cultural celebrations.”

Expect many more announcements from Big Lick Entertainment regarding specific attractions, entertainment and more in the coming months as they prepare for this major festival.