The Big Lick Train Tug!

A fun and innovative event with a playful celebration of Roanoke’s history!

The Presbyterian Community Center presents the 3rd Annual Big Lick Train Tug Saturday, September 21st at the Virginia Museum of Transportation!

Teams will enroll to “tug” the train, competing for distance as well as fundraising efforts.

We will also feature live music, food trucks, local craft beer and activities and fun for kids with free admission to watch the competition enjoy the fun!

This event is sure to be another favorite curated by the area’s leader in events, Big Lick Entertainment!