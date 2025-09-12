× Expand Courtesy Daleville Town Center

Fall fun Awaits at the Daleville Summer Concert Series! Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra, Big Matt & The Time Machine are sure to impress! Please join us Friday, September 12, 2025!

Tickets purchased at the gates. Admission is just $10 and supports Botetourt non-profit organizations. Children 12 and under are free. Food available for purchase from Mountain Grille, El Gordo's, The Rad Shack & Grandpa Ike's Mini Donuts.

We've got free kids' activities and a balloon twister/face painter/glitter tattoo artist on site from 6PM-8PM! The talent rotates her chosen activity at each event.

Please No: weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets |*additional details posted on signage at gates - venue rules subject to change

Thank you, Bank of Botetourt, Michelob Ultra, Stateson Homes, Daleville Town Center Apartments, Roanoke Cement, Virginia Mountain Mortgage, John Alderson Agency, Winter's Storage, Better Sofas, Roanoke Cement, Valley Business Front & The Fincastle Herald for your tremendous support!