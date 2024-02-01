Big Something: The Headspace Tour

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Tyler's birthday weekend is kicking off BIG TIME with the Sanctuary debut of BIG SOMETHING! Florida duo THE RIES BROTHERS open with a blend of rock, blues, soul and reggae.

Hailing from the North Carolina countryside, or “The Middle of Nowhere,” as it is lovingly dubbed on their debut album, the 6-headed musical monster known as 'Big Something' has steadily become one of the most unique and exciting rock bands to emerge from the Southeast.

Huge rhythms paired with soaring guitars, E.W.I (electronic wind instrument), synths, horns and soulful vocals rise to the top of their signature sound taking listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. With a diverse and growing catalog of timeless songs that tell stories, and a high energy live show fusing improvisational alternative rock with funk, reggae, jazz, electronica, heavy metal and more --it's no secret why their fun-loving grassroots community of fans is so enamored with the band.

After over a decade together with 6 full-length studio albums produced by Grammy-nominee John Custer and even their own Summer music festival The Big What?, Big Something have carved out their own niche in the live music community and continue to grow nationally landing marquee appearances at Bonnaroo, Peach Music Festival, Lock'n, Summer Camp and Electric Forest as well as critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Guitar World, Glide Magazine and Jambase.

The Ries Brothers, a duo from St Petersburg, FL, blend rock, blues, jam, funk, and reggae into a soulful-sophisticated sound. Older brother Charlie sings lead vocals while simultaneously playing drums and keyboard bass giving the band its unique and full sound. Younger brother Kevin Jordan completes the band’s “sonic creativity” on guitar, ukulele, melodica, theremin and provides background vocals. The band started playing the Florida bar circuit as young teenagers where they were discovered by the band CHICAGO and taken out on two regional tours prompting them to leave school and focus on music full time.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.