PedalSafe ROA Bike Month - 11 Bike to the Movies

In celebration of Bike Month, PedalSafe ROA is hosting the Filmed by Bike Film Festival at the Grandin Theatre!

Bike to the theater, grab some popcorn, and join us for an evening at the movies.

Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm

Tickets are $10 +tax for adults and $7 +tax for children 12 and under. Net proceeds benefit PedalSafe ROA thanks to our generous partners at The Grandin Theatre.

Ticket sales: https://www.grandintheatre.com/shows/filmed-bike-festival

Full bike month event info: https://pedalsaferoa.org/bike-month-2025/