Bike to Work Day Celebration
to
Henrietta Lacks Plaza 410 3rd St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
PedalSafe ROA
Bike Month - 5
Bike to Work Day Celebration
Join PedalSafe ROA and RIDE Solutions to celebrate national Bike to Work Day!
4pm: Rally and proclamation
~5:15pm: Low-key social at Golden Cactus Brewing
We will be holding a brief rally at Henrietta Lacks Plaza to host the City of Roanoke’s official Bike to Work Day proclamation. Afterwards, head over to Golden Cactus Brewing to continue the celebration with us.
Full event info and registration: https://www.bikereg.com/2025-bike-to-work-day-celebration
Info
Henrietta Lacks Plaza 410 3rd St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor