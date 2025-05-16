Bike to Work Day Celebration

Henrietta Lacks Plaza 410 3rd St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join PedalSafe ROA and RIDE Solutions to celebrate national Bike to Work Day!

4pm: Rally and proclamation

~5:15pm: Low-key social at Golden Cactus Brewing

We will be holding a brief rally at Henrietta Lacks Plaza to host the City of Roanoke’s official Bike to Work Day proclamation. Afterwards, head over to Golden Cactus Brewing to continue the celebration with us.

Full event info and registration: https://www.bikereg.com/2025-bike-to-work-day-celebration

Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
