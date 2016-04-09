"Bill Barrett: Untitled 1 and 2"

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Bill Barrett is known for his abstract sculptures in steel, aluminum, and bronze.

Early influences on Barrett’s work include sculptors Henry Moore and Auguste Rodin. Since the mid-1960s, Barrett’s work has been shown in numerous exhibitions.

His work is also in the the permanent collections of the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Utsukushi-ga-Hara Open Air Museum in Tokyo, Japan, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Born in Los Angeles, California, he earned his degrees from the University of Michigan.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
342-5760
to
