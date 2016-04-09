"Bill Barrett: Untitled 1 and 2"

× Expand Bill Barrett (American, born 1934), Untitled 1 and 2 (detail), 1973, Welded aluminum with brushed aluminum finish, Collection of the Taubman Museum of Art, Gift of Brenner Holdings, LLC. 2014.003 & 2014.004

Bill Barrett is known for his abstract sculptures in steel, aluminum, and bronze.

Early influences on Barrett’s work include sculptors Henry Moore and Auguste Rodin. Since the mid-1960s, Barrett’s work has been shown in numerous exhibitions.

His work is also in the the permanent collections of the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Utsukushi-ga-Hara Open Air Museum in Tokyo, Japan, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Born in Los Angeles, California, he earned his degrees from the University of Michigan.