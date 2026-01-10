Bill Frisell: In My Dreams

× Expand Courtesy Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

Join Bill Frisell Friday, April 3, 2026, at Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech.

Grammy-winning guitar icon Bill Frisell’s career as a musician and composer has spanned more than 40 years and many celebrated recordings. Musically versatile and understated, his spare, gleamingly delicate music has made him one of the most sought-after guitar voices in contemporary music.

In My Dreams draws together Frisell’s long-standing collaborators Jenny Scheinman (violin), Eyvind Kang (viola), Hank Roberts (cello), Thomas Morgan (bass), and Rudy Royston (drums). Their history goes back decades, but never before in this particular configuration. Frisell thinks of it as a family gathering — a get-together with his closest friends.

Frisell has been dreaming about this. “I’m coming up on a half century with Hank," he says. "I’ve spent so much time with these folks. Traveled many miles. But that doesn’t mean we’re done. There’s still much unfinished business. We’re just getting started."

Tickets: Category A - $65 | Category B - $45 | Category C - $25 | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Purchase Tickets Here