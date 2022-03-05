Bingo & Silent Auction
Fries Fire and Rescue Department 832 E. Main Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24330
March 5, Saturday, Bingo & Silent Auction sponsored by the Fries Fire and Rescue Department (snow date April 2). Starts at 5 p.m. Prizes awarded, concessions available. Raffle ticket prizes between games and at intermission. For more information contact friesfireandrescue@gmail.com, call 276-722-2141 or visit the Fries Fire and Rescue Facebook page.
