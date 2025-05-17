Birdies Fore Birdies Golf Tournament
Hidden Valley Country Club 2500 Romar Rd, Salem, Virginia
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center
Day of Info:
Hidden Valley Country Club
- May 17, 2025
- 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Registration,
- Free golf balls on the range
- $10k putting contest with Miss Virginia
- Silent Auction
- Raffle
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Lunch
- Lunch & Drinks Provided (BBQ chicken and pork, potato salad, cole slaw, etc.)
- 1:30 p.m. Shotgun Start
- ~5:30 p.m. – Qualifiers for the $1,000,000 take their chance at the conclusion of play
- ~5:45 p.m. – Awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, closest to the pins and long drive prizes, raffle prize!
- ~5:50 – Grab your silent auction items and drive safe!
General Info:
- $1,000,000 Shootout! (The 3 players that are closest to the pin on holes 3, 7, 11 will qualify for a chance to make a shot on hole 18 for a chance to win $1 million!
- Hole-in-one Wins a Car!
- $10k Putting Contest!
- $600/Team, $150/individual
- $1,000 Corporate Sponsor Team
- Company name and logo will be displayed on our website and social media for the month of June (500k+ people reached monthly, 65k+ followers. Company logo will also be displayed in our May newsletter, registration flyer, and on signage at the event. Also includes 4 forward tees, 4 red tees, 4 drink tickets, lunch for 2 non-golfers, 1 hole sponsorship, and 2 golf cart sponsorships!
- $250/Hole Sponsorship
- $50/Golf Cart Sponsorship
- Door prizes for all golfers
- Prizes for closest to the pin & longest drive
- Special appearance from Miss Virginia!
*Sponsorship Information*
Info
