Birdies Fore Birdies Golf Tournament

Day of Info:

  • May 17, 2025
  • 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Registration,
  • Free golf balls on the range
  • $10k putting contest with Miss Virginia
  • Silent Auction
  • Raffle
  • 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Lunch
  • Lunch & Drinks Provided (BBQ chicken and pork, potato salad, cole slaw, etc.)
  • 1:30 p.m. Shotgun Start
  • ~5:30 p.m. – Qualifiers for the $1,000,000 take their chance at the conclusion of play
  • ~5:45 p.m. – Awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, closest to the pins and long drive prizes, raffle prize!
  • ~5:50 – Grab your silent auction items and drive safe!

General Info:

  • $1,000,000 Shootout! (The 3 players that are closest to the pin on holes 3, 7, 11 will qualify for a chance to make a shot on hole 18 for a chance to win $1 million!
  • Hole-in-one Wins a Car!
  • $10k Putting Contest!
  • $600/Team, $150/individual
  • $1,000 Corporate Sponsor Team
  • Company name and logo will be displayed on our website and social media for the month of June (500k+ people reached monthly, 65k+ followers. Company logo will also be displayed in our May newsletter, registration flyer, and on signage at the event. Also includes 4 forward tees, 4 red tees, 4 drink tickets, lunch for 2 non-golfers, 1 hole sponsorship, and 2 golf cart sponsorships!
  • $250/Hole Sponsorship
  • $50/Golf Cart Sponsorship
  • Door prizes for all golfers
  • Prizes for closest to the pin & longest drive
  • Special appearance from Miss Virginia!

*Sponsorship Information*

