Chester Leonard First annual Birdies Fore Birdies captain's hoice golf tournament!

Come join us and our wildlife education ambassadors for our first annual Birdies Fore Birdies golf tournament. You don't want to miss out on this "wildly" fun day of golf at Hidden Valley Country Club. Lunch and drinks provided, win a car with a hole-in-one, $10,000 putting contest, raffle, silent auction, and so much more!