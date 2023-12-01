Birds, Beasts, and Roots: A Selection of Works by Joe Kelley

× Expand Courtesy of Taubman Museum of Art

Joe Kelley (American, 1967-2022) was a valued colleague to those at the Taubman Museum of Art and to gallery construction and exhibition installation teams across southwest Virginia. A committed and well-respected artist, he remains deserving of the exhibition opportunities provided to him during his life and beyond. This exhibition showcases Kelley’s many artistic achievements, including his and Carlton Abbott’s work in the Taubman Museum of Art’s permanent collection titled Pathways, Appalachian Trail Frieze, along with beautifully rendered, insightful paintings and drawings, and found-object sculptures loaned courtesy of his wife, Dominique Francesca.