Birds, Beasts, and Roots: A Selection of Works by Joe Kelley

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Joe Kelley (American, 1967-2022) was a valued colleague to those at the Taubman Museum of Art and to gallery construction and exhibition installation teams across southwest Virginia. A committed and well-respected artist, he remains deserving of the exhibition opportunities provided to him during his life and beyond. This exhibition showcases Kelley’s many artistic achievements, including his and Carlton Abbott’s work in the Taubman Museum of Art’s permanent collection titled Pathways, Appalachian Trail Frieze, along with beautifully rendered, insightful paintings and drawings, and found-object sculptures loaned courtesy of his wife, Dominique Francesca.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions
342-5760
to
Google Calendar - Birds, Beasts, and Roots: A Selection of Works by Joe Kelley - 2023-12-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Birds, Beasts, and Roots: A Selection of Works by Joe Kelley - 2023-12-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Birds, Beasts, and Roots: A Selection of Works by Joe Kelley - 2023-12-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Birds, Beasts, and Roots: A Selection of Works by Joe Kelley - 2023-12-01 00:00:00 ical