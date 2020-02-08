Square Society Black and White Ball 2020

The Square Society invites you to attend the 14th annual Black and White Masquerade Ball on Saturday, February 8, 2020. This luxurious event will run from 8pm-12am at the Patrick Henry Ballroom. Come enjoy two entire floors of music, casino games, fine food and cocktails, showcased in the grandeur of our new home at the beautiful Patrick Henry in downtown Roanoke. Dress to impress in black and white formal attire with your best masquerade mask. This year’s theme is “Breakfast at Tiffany's”, featuring a whimsical New York wonderland.All tickets include casino play, food and unlimited cocktails. Come and be a part of one most memorable nights of the year and do your part to support Center in the Square!​