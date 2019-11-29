Black Friday Mini Camps: Ages 5-8

× Expand TMA Join our Black Friday Mini Camps!

Whether you need to drop the kids off so you can do some Black Friday shopping or you’re looking for a fun activity for your young artist, we’ve got you covered! In these two-hour sessions, students will explore a variety of themes, techniques, and media—all for a low price.

During the morning session, campers will explore the wondrous world of HUNTOPIA and create a whimsical animal painting.

During the afternoon session, campers will visit POP Power from Warhol to Koons and discover the art of printmaking!

Both the morning and afternoon sessions will include time in the galleries and Art Venture, our interactive space, for a well-rounded experience at the T. Sign up for one session or for the full day! If your child is staying for the full day, a 30-minute lunch break is included. Please bring a bag lunch with no peanut products.

Morning Session | 10:30am-12:30pm

Afternoon Session | 1-3pm

Full Day | 10:30am-3pm

One Session: $16, $10 Members

Full Day: $25, $20 Members