Black Jacket Symphony "Dark Side Of The Moon"

When: Saturday, November 20, 2021 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)

Ticket Price: $34.50 - $64.50

Door Time: 7:00 PM

Show Type: Classic Rock

Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish? Relive that moment with a live concert experience unlike any other as The Black Jacket Symphony recreates a select classic album live in its entirety—note for note, sound for sound—plus a full set of greatest hits from the evening’s artist. Over the past ten years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 35 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the US. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed—and no sonic detail is overlooked, with the musicians doing whatever it takes to reproduce the album. It’s a full night of rock and roll magic—plus a visual experience unlike any other. Fans across the country flock to their shows—and once you see one, you won’t miss another!