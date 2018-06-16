Black Jacket Symphony: Eagles

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience through recreating classic albums in a live performance setting. A selected album is performed in its entirety by a group of handpicked musicians specifically selected for each album, with no sonic detail being overlooked--the musicians do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album.

Ticket Prices: $26.00, $31.00 - Price increases $5.00 day of show

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
540-853-2241
