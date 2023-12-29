× Expand Berglund Center

Kick off New Year’s Eve weekend with Southern rock group Blackberry Smoke and special guest Robert Jon & The Wreck!

ABOUT BLACKBERRY SMOKE:

Throughout their career, Blackberry Smoke—vocalist/lead guitarist Charlie Starr, guitarist/vocalist Paul Jackson, bassist/vocalist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner, and keyboardist Brandon Still—has embodied Georgia's rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state. The band, who draws inspiration from Southern rock, blues-leaning classic rock and rootsy vintage country, has developed this confidence and amassed a loyal fanbase over the past two decades, leading their last five full-length albums to achieve great chart success, including 2021’s You Hear Georgia, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart.

ABOUT ROBERT JON AND THE WRECK:

Hailing from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the East Coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these five California natives - Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), Warren Murrel (bass) and Jake Abernathie (keyboards) - have been electrifying audiences around the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes.

Ticket Prices: $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $79.50

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 8:00pm