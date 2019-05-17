The 18th annual Pigg River Ramble Weekend event welcomes outdoor enthusiasts of all ages for three days of awesome paddling on Franklin County’s Pigg and Blackwater Rivers. On Friday, enjoy delicious food, live music and a three-mile float down the Blackwater River in the dark! On Saturday, take part in the Great Rubber Duck Race then brace yourself for the main event – an eight-mile trek down the Pigg River for racers and a four-mile course down the Pigg River for floaters. After the race enjoy a barbecue meal and outdoor paddling movie. On Sunday, finish the weekend with a great riverside home-style breakfast and a leisure float down the Blackwater River.

The popular event draws fans from across the region, with primitive camping available at Waid Park and shuttle service provided for boats and paddlers.