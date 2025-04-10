× Expand Courtesy of Berglund Center

Join Blippi to make music in your hometown in the brand new live Blippi: Join the Band Tour! Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah along with their singing and dancing buddies and LIVE musicians. They’ll explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments, with fan-favorite Blippi hits. So grab your drumsticks, tune up your guitar, and move those feet with Blippi and get ready for a musical performance that's fun for the whole family!

“We are turning it up to 11 with the Blippi: Join the Band Tour this Fall,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “Blippi is a rockstar for today’s kids and has been delighting millions of children and families all over the world. A brand new show that amps up the excitement to an even higher volume with a live band onstage was the next logical step in continuing Blippi touring around the world."

"Following the success of previous tours, Blippi: Join the Band Tour will bring families to their feet across the country to dance and sing along to their favorite Blippi hits as well as some brand new songs.” Susan Vargo, Head of Global Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment added, “Parents and kids alike will share in making music the Blippi way, with curiosity and silliness center stage!"

Blippi on Tour has traveled the globe multiple times and has delighted millions of international fans throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, with plans to visit many more new countries in 2024 and beyond.

Blippi inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views across platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon and YouTube, and millions of fans around the world. The franchise has expanded rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners. Blippi’s buddies Meekah and Juca have spun off into their own shows and Blippi lives off the screen as well with sold-out live events, popular music tracks, and in-demand toys available at all major retailers.

For Blippi: Join the Band Tour, the characters Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour.

Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Blippi On Tour social media for exclusive tour content.

Ticket Prices: $40.50, $50.50, $70.50

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 6:00 PM, Doors at: 5:00 PM