Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Ticket Prices: $70.50, $50.50, $40.50, $30.50

Parking: $10.00

Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

Info

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Kids & Family
540-853-2510
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour - 2023-10-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour - 2023-10-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour - 2023-10-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour - 2023-10-11 18:00:00 ical