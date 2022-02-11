My Bloody Valentine!- A Virtual Murder Mystery on 2/11/22 at 8pm ET

× Expand Jump into Mystery My Bloody Valentine- A Virtual Murder Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join us on 2/11/22 at 8pm ET for My Bloody Valentine- A Virtual Murder Mystery! Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role ahead of time! This is an interactive virtual murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Everyone that purchases a ticket will get a character role ahead of time. Everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. Tickets are $20 per person. **This is a repeat of our virtual public event from 2/13/21.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/virtual