My Bloody Valentine!- A Virtual Murder Mystery on 2/12/22 at 8pm ET

× Expand Jump into Mystery My Bloody Valentine- A Virtual Murder Mystery Jump into Mystery

Our 2/11/22 event sold out and we have added a 2nd date to play on 2/12/22. Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 2/12/22 at 8pm ET for a virtual murder mystery you will never forget! Ages 18 and up recommended. Everyone will get a character role ahead of time! This event will last approximately 2.5 hours and everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. We will email you the character role and Zoom link, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/virtual