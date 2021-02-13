My Bloody Valentine – A Virtual Murder Mystery, 2/13/21, 8:00 PM EST

to

Roanoke Valley Roanoke, Virginia

Join Jump into Mystery on 2/13/21 at 8pm EST for a virtual murder mystery you will never forget! Everyone will get a character role ahead of time! This event will last approximately 2.5 hours and everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. We will email you the character role and Zoom link, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/valentine

Info

Roanoke Valley Roanoke, Virginia
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, This & That
5402938784
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - My Bloody Valentine – A Virtual Murder Mystery, 2/13/21, 8:00 PM EST - 2021-02-13 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - My Bloody Valentine – A Virtual Murder Mystery, 2/13/21, 8:00 PM EST - 2021-02-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - My Bloody Valentine – A Virtual Murder Mystery, 2/13/21, 8:00 PM EST - 2021-02-13 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - My Bloody Valentine – A Virtual Murder Mystery, 2/13/21, 8:00 PM EST - 2021-02-13 20:00:00 ical