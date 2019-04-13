BLOSSOM TO BOTTLE 5K RACE - 3K WALK

Not your typical event

You will race for a taste!

Give us the shirt off your back!

Run, Jog, Walk or Crawl over the hills and through the blossoms, down in the valley and across the streams in a benefit race for the Bedford Area Family YMCA programs. The course is an off road venue with spectacular mountain views at the foot of the Peaks of Otter in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. It will be a wonderful spring, filled with the smell of blossoms, views of animals and companionship with good folks united in a good cause. At the half way mark we will serve samples of the famous Peaks of Otter wine. Taste a little bit and continue towards the finish line while you traverse the valley on either a 5K competitive run or a 3K walk over an off- road course.

In addition to the entry fees contributed to the Y, donate a shirt and you will benefit a third world country through the auspices of Goodwill. They will accept any shirt regardless of condition. These items donated that are not destined and suitable for resale are packaged as salvage and shipped to be used for the making of braided rungs, wall hangings, mattress stuffing and other useful purposes. A container will be provided for collection.

After the race you may listen to music, enjoy some chili and free wine samples with a roaring fire. On- Site registration 3:30 - 4:45 pm. Race starts at 5:00 pm SHARP!