Blue Cactus with Amelia Empson

Led by songwriters Steph Stewart and Mario Arnez, Blue Cactus got their start among the active honky-tonk circuit of North Carolina, developing an electrified twang that now branches out effortlessly into folk, alt-country, and psychedelic-tinged rock. Having released two records to critical acclaim, they have grown a cult following in the South and beyond, their introspective lyricism and blistering guitar techniques making the band potent in the studio and on stage. Praised by No Depression for their ability to paint “beautiful pictures of limitless possibility” in roots music, Blue Cactus firmly bear the flag for a new generation of country and Americana. Their third studio album, Believer, is set to release spring 2025 via Sleepy Cat Records.

Amelia Empson is an Indie-Americana musician based in the Appalachian mountains of Southwestern Virginia. She has been singing since she could talk and taught herself to play guitar at age 15. Her writing is inspired by all genres of music, old and new. Stories of mountain love inspire ballads of murder, heartbreak and peace within the woods.

Saturday, March 29th, 2025

$12 Advance | $ 15 Day of Show

Doors 7:30PM | Show 8:00PM