Blue Footed Boobies is a two-piece Psychedelic Rock/Blues band from Wilmington, NC influenced by the great Psychedelic Rock groups of the late 1960's and early 1970's such as Cream, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin. The Boobies also draw inspiration from the great Blues players of the 1960's such as BB, Albert, and Freddie King, and Johnny Winter as well as more contemporary Blues/Rock bands like The White Stripes and The Black Keys.