Blue Highway - Oct 12 @ 7:30 pm (Column Stage)

One of the benefits of moving smack into bluegrass territory is, you guessed it, bluegrass! We always feel better after a healthy dose of it, so don’t miss this one either, and in your new venue Column Stage that even has a particular history with bluegrass way back when payphones were working, unlike the one we kept downstairs here. Tickets at https://columnstage.com

Highly esteemed Blue Highway has earned a collective 27 IBMA Awards, 6 SPBGMA Awards, one Dove Award, plus three Grammy nominations as a band, in addition to two prestigious Grammy Awards among its current members. Blue Highway’s newly released album “Original Traditional” is nominated for a 2017 GRAMMY Award for Best Bluegrass Album. Blue Highway was voted the Favorite Bluegrass Artist of All Time by the readers of Bluegrass Today in April 2016.