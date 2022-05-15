More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and the world-renowned bald and blue trio is back on the road in a new North American tour. Under the helm of visionary director Jenny Koons, in her first-time collaboration with BLUE MAN GROUP, the tour features everything audiences know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy—the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Including pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, audiences join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

BLUE MAN GROUP is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters, and multiple creative explorations. BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy, and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. BLUE MAN GROUP is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.