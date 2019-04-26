Blue Ridge Big Bass Classic Presented by Minn Kota Motors

Event Description:

Thursday April 25th 3 - 6 pm Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta, VA 24121

Friday April 26th 4 - 6 pm Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta, VA 24121 ( Immediately following weigh in on Friday )

If you have previously registered/paid online then you have an official entry into the tournament and are NOT required to attend the registration on Thursday or Friday. Thursday and Friday's registration is ONLY for anglers who have not already entered/paid for the tournament. *If you qualified to receive an early online entry rod (see below).

Weigh in Times:

8-9am, 9-10am, 10-11am, 11am-12pm, 12-1pm, 1-2pm, 2-3pm.

Weigh in Site:

Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta, VA 24121

Guaranteed Overall Grand Prize: $45,000

2019 NITRO Z19 rigged with a Mercury® 200 L Pro XS FourStroke outboard, Minn Kota® Ultrex® 24V, 80-lb, Bow Humminbird® HELIX™ 9 DI G2N, Console Humminbird® HELIX™ 9 SI G2N, genuine NITRO ratchet cover, tandem-axle 2 brakes NITRO® trailer w/powder-coat finish & GALVASHIELD® Impact corrosion & chip protection.

Guaranteed Total Hourly Paybacks: $63,525

1st $1000 2nd $500 3rd $300 4th $250 5th $225 6th $200 7th $175 8th $150 9th $125 10th $100

Early Entry Prizes: $25,000

Lew's Mach 1 Speed Stick Series 6'10" Medium Heavy Casting Rod Model MH1SH610MH (Retail Value $79.99) and a Strike King bait assortment (Retail Value $20.00 ) the first 250 two or three day entrants.